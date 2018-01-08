Thousands share heartbreaking final message by 27-year-old woman dying of terminal illness

Before she lost her battle with ovarian cancer last week, 27-year-old Holly Butcher wrote an open letter encouraging readers to treat “each day is a gift.” As Yahoo reports, her words have touched thousands of people, garnering thousands of shares and “likes” on Facebook.

Butcher, who hailed from from Brisbane, Australia, was fighting Ewing’s sarcoma, a very rare cancer that forms in bone or soft tissue. When she wrote the letter, she knew that she was dying.

“I always imagined myself growing old, wrinkled and grey- most likely caused by the beautiful family (lots of kiddies) I planned on building with the love of my life,” she wrote. “I want that so bad it hurt … I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands.”

She also urged readers to appreciate the life they have, and to live it fully.

“Get up early sometimes and listen to the birds while you watch the beautiful colours the sun makes as it rises,” she wrote. “Listen to music … really listen. Music is therapy. Old is best. Cuddle your dog. Far out, I will miss that. Talk to your friends. Put down your phone. Are they doing okay? Travel if it’s your desire, don’t if it’s not. Work to live, don’t live to work. Seriously, do what makes your heart feel happy. Eat the cake. Zero guilt. Say no to things you really don’t want to do. Don’t feel pressured to do what other people might think is a fulfilling life.. you might want a mediocre life and that is so okay. Tell your loved ones you love them every time you get the chance and love them with everything you have.”

Before signing off, Holly encouraged blood donations, which, she said, helped keep her alive for an extra year.

Her post has been liked nearly 60,00 times and shared more than 46, 000 times. “I don’t know you but my heart is breaking that the world will lose you way too soon,” one commenter, Beth Lee Segal, posted. “I will keep your words close to my heart and know you’ve made a great difference.”

