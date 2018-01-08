Natalie Portman made quite the statement as she introduced best director nominees the Golden Globes

Presenters Natalie Portman and Ron Howard speak onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018. Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The 2018 edition of the Golden Globe Awards was all about women uniting, supporting one another and daring to speak their truth to the power of men, as Oprah Winfrey put it in her inspiring speech Sunday night. Natalie Portman did just that as she appeared onstage with director Ron Howard to announce the nominees and winner for best director.

After Howard expressed their “honor … to be here to present the award for best director,” Natalie Portman made sure to emphasize that the nominees were all male.



Viewers on social media thoroughly enjoyed what they described as a “jab” at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the missing female nominees.



Watch a clip of the moment below:

I had to share Natalie Portman's magnificent shade yesterday at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/uET4l0hiAA — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 8, 2018

Read the full story at The Independent.

