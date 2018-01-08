Actress explains why she wore red dress to Golden Globes while everyone else wore black

At the 75th Annual Golden Globes Award show Sunday night on Los Angeles, nearly every woman in attendance wore black in a show of solidarity with the #MeToo movement and the newly-created advocacy group Time’s Up. One woman, however, stood out for not wearing black. Actress Blanca Blanco, showed up on the red carpet — and tweeted a photo of herself — wearing red, and it left many on social media seeing red, as she came under fire from people who denounced the wardrobe choice as “appalling” and the actress for not “joining this rallying cry.” Others suggested the dress itself was the wrong “brand of sexy.”



On Monday, Blanco addressed the uproar over her outfit, telling Refinery29 in a statement, “I love red. Wearing red does not mean I am against [the] Time’s Up movement.” She expressed solidarity with the women who have spoken out about sexual misconduct and said that she stood by their wardrobe choices for the award show. Blanco added, “I am excited about the Time’s Up movement because true change is long overdue.”

In an interview with Fox News, however, Blanco elaborated and said the backlash upset her. “It hurts my feelings, but I guess it’s part of being in our industry. We have people who appreciate you and others that don’t. The designer Atria Couture did an amazing job with my dress and I appreciate them for dressing me,” she said, adding, “shaming is part of the problem.”

Blanco also took to Twitter to defend herself, saying, “The issue is bigger than my dress color,” and that “red is passionate.”

The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

Red is passionate — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

The 36-year-old actress has appeared in the films Bermuda Tentacles and Fishes N’ Loaves: Heaven Sent, and is set to star in the forthcoming indie thriller Fake News, according to Refinery 29, which reported that only three other women were seen at the event not wearing black.

Read the full story at The Independent.

